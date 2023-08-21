SC says will lay down guidelines on summoning of govt officers to courts

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will lay down guidelines for judiciary on summoning of the government officers to courts in official cases. The remarks came a week after the government has drafted a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) asking courts to exercise restraint in summoning government officers.

The apex court said a different set of standards must be followed for pending cases and already decided cases. The summoning of officials for already decided cases involves an element of contempt of court.

On August 16, the Centre, in a draft SOP, stated that the government officers should not be routinely summoned. It clarified that only in "exceptional" cases should the courts resort to summon government officers. The SOP suggested that, as a first option, the courts should allow an opportunity to the officer to appear via video conferencing.

In case of courts' constituting committees, the SOP holds that courts should only prescribe the broad domain of the members. Centre has proposed that in case of court appointed committees, identification and appointment of the members should be left to the executive.