CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsSC says will lay down guidelines on summoning of govt officers to courts

SC says will lay down guidelines on summoning of govt officers to courts

On August 16, the Centre, in a draft SOP, stated that the government officers should not be routinely summoned. It clarified that only in "exceptional" cases should the courts resort to summon government officers.

Profile image

By Ashmit Kumar  Aug 21, 2023 3:11:04 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
SC says will lay down guidelines on summoning of govt officers to courts
The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will lay down guidelines for judiciary on summoning of the government officers to courts in official cases. The remarks came a week after the government has drafted a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) asking courts to exercise restraint in summoning government officers.

The apex court said a different set of standards must be followed for pending cases and already decided cases. The summoning of officials for already decided cases involves an element of contempt of court.
On August 16, the Centre, in a draft SOP, stated that the government officers should not be routinely summoned. It clarified that only in "exceptional" cases should the courts resort to summon government officers. The SOP suggested that, as a first option, the courts should allow an opportunity to the officer to appear via video conferencing.
In case of courts' constituting committees, the SOP holds that courts should only prescribe the broad domain of the members. Centre has proposed that in case of court appointed committees, identification and appointment of the members should be left to the executive.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Supreme Court

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out | Corporate Volunteering — these are the six key trends in India

Zoomed Out | Corporate Volunteering — these are the six key trends in India

Aug 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read

World View | G20 and Sustainability — here's why there is a paradox of commitment 

World View | G20 and Sustainability — here's why there is a paradox of commitment 

Aug 21, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read

How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X