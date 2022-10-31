Homeindia news

Supreme Court says persons conducting two-finger test guilty of misconduct, re-traumatises rape survivors

Supreme Court says persons conducting two-finger test guilty of misconduct, re-traumatises rape survivors

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Mini

The Supreme Court directed the Union Health Ministry to ensure that survivors of sexual assault and rape are not subject to a two-finger test. The court also asked for workshops to be conducted and orders to be communicated to State DGPs.

The Supreme Court on Monday said any person conducting a two-finger test on a rape or sexual assault survivor is guilty of misconduct.

Recommended Articles

View All

COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

IST6 Min(s) Read

T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

IST6 Min(s) Read

"Two-finger test re-traumatises rape survivor. Any person conducting a two-finger test is guilty of misconduct," a division bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said.
The apex court directed the Union Health Ministry to ensure that survivors of sexual assault and rape are not subject to a two-finger test. The court also asked for workshops to be conducted and orders to be communicated to State DGPs.
The Bench expressed displeasure that such tests were being conducted even today. "Evidence of a victim's sexual history not material to the case. It is regrettable that it continues to be conducted even today. The so called test has no scientific basis...it instead re-victimises and re-traumatises women," the court said.
The court added that the test is based on an incorrect assumption that a sexually active woman cannot be raped. "The test is based on an incorrect assumption that a sexually active woman cannot be raped... It is patriarchal and sexist to suggest that a woman cannot be believed when she states that she was raped merely because she is sexually active," the judgment said, reported Bar and Bench.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Rapesexual assaultSupreme Court

Previous Article

Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category

Next Article

Morbi bridge tragedy: Pics of the horrific incident that claimed 141 lives