Supreme Court says law and order in Manipur is the job of state govt and Centre

More than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for ST status.
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to intervene on the issue of law and order in Manipur which was hit by ethnic violence. The top court said that it is the job of the Manipur government and Centre.
The petitioners claimed that tribals are being targeted by armed groups. The court, in return, cautioned at the proceedings before it to be used as platform for escalation of violence and other problems.
The apex court welcomed "concrete" suggestions to improve the situation. The court observed that it is open to assessing the government measures to curb violence.
The Chief Secretary of Manipur has filed the status report before the court. The matter is listed for hearing on July 11.
More than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Around 40,000 Central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normalcy in the state.
Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.
First Published: Jul 10, 2023 12:28 PM IST
