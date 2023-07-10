CNBC TV18
Supreme Court says law and order in Manipur is the job of state govt and Centre

By Ashmit Kumar  Jul 10, 2023 12:29:50 PM IST (Updated)

More than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for ST status.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to intervene on the issue of law and order in Manipur which was hit by ethnic violence. The top court said that it is the job of the Manipur government and Centre.

The petitioners claimed that tribals are being targeted by armed groups. The court, in return, cautioned at the proceedings before it to be used as platform for escalation of violence and other problems.
The apex court welcomed "concrete" suggestions to improve the situation. The court observed that it is open to assessing the government measures to curb violence.
