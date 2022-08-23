Supreme Court says distinction needed between freebie and welfare, mulls formation of commission

By CNBCTV18.com

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said there has to be a distinction between a freebie and welfare. The court said that it was thinking of the formation of a commission on the issue of freebies and has posted the matter for hearing on August 24.

"Cows and goats in a rural area give livelihood and this cannot be seen in such a water compartment way. Some are given bicycles as women are able to get an education or pursue business. We have to see what is a freebie and what is welfare," the apex court observed.

The top court added that it is a very complex issue. "Though you are confined to only election promises, the other issue is also important where subsequent benefits are given in the form of freebies. We are only thinking of the formation of a commission etc. Ultimately this is a democracy and the Parliament has to debate and for that, some background paper must be there and thus a commission will help," Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said

The Supreme Court had on August 17 said that it cannot prevent political parties from making promises . "We cannot prevent political parties from making promises. The question is what are right promises and what qualifies as a freebie. Can we describe the promise of free education, some essential units of power as freebies? There has to be debate and discussion," the CJI had said.

The CJI added that promises alone were not the basis for parties winning elections. "Can access to drinking water and electricity be called a freebie? There are schemes are MNREGA that give the dignity of living. I don't think promises alone are not the basis of parties being elected solely. Some make promises and even then they are not elected," the CJI had said.