SC on same-sex marriage: CJI says society is evolving, there's no absolute concept of man and woman | LIVE

Same sex marriage in India | Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the petitioners, said the "concept of marriage has changed in the last 100 years".

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court began hearing a batch of 20 petitions seeking to legalise same-sex marriage on Tuesday. During the hearing, the Solicitor General, appearing for the Centre, maintained that it is not appropriate for the courts to decide the issue. "Only Parliament competent is suitable to deal with the socio-legal issue of same-sex marriage," the SG said.

The SG even sought time to "see if the government should participate in this hearing". He was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying: "States have to be made party in this case.... we all have partial views and none of us has the view of the nation."

The SG added that several laws would be made unworkable if the Supreme Court decides in favour of same sex marriage. "If I am born with male genitals, but identify as a woman, how will I be treated under CRPC," he said.

To this, the Supreme Court held that "the issue is far from complex than merely your genitals". Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said there's no such thing as an absolute concept of biological man and woman.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal emphasised the issues of personal laws, adoptions, inheritance and maintenance.

What petitioners argued

> Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi said: "We are persons of the same sex and we have the same rights as the heterosexual groups of the society. This has been held so and we need not reinvent the wheel and only stumbling block was Section 377 and our actions were subject to criminality and now it is gone...if our rights are identical and then we should enjoy full array of rights as under Articles 14, 15 and 21.

> Rohtagi sought a declaration that "we have a right to get married" and said the right must be "recognised by the state as under the Special Marriage Act".

"We cherish and desire the same institution as marriage as it is respected in society. Now, under the Domestic Violence Act, even live-in relationships are allowed...we seek a declaration that we have a right to get married...that right will be recognised by the state as under the Special Marriage Act and the marriage will be recognised by the state after the declaration of this court...because even now we are stigmatised and even if we are holding hands and walk...even after 377 judgment," he said.

On this, the CJI DY Chandrachud questioned the next course of action. "Assuming you want a declaration that queer people have a right to marry then what is next...do you want the Special Marriage Act as it is inherent in it..."He added that if declaration is indeed need, "then we have to find a legislative void that an action has not taken place...or look for modalities to implement the declaration in existing laws ".

> Mukul Rohatgi said that provisions of the Special Marriage Act were made 70 years ago, and there have been evolutions - live in etc have come in. "I want to say that your lordships may broadly read 'spouse' in place of 'man and woman' or 'husband and wife'," he said. He added that the "concept of marriage has changed in the last 100 years".

> "Law can't remain static, law needs to evolve, needs to adapt," Mukul Rohatgi said. Emphasising the discrimination and "stigma" faced by LGBTQ+ community, he said: "Call them queer, call them gay...people look at them differently and that is a violation of Article 21...a violation of Right to Life with dignity and also a violation of Article 15..."

He said once the court and state recognise the rights (as under fundamental right under Article 14, 15 and 21), then the stigma goes away. "There is no need for Parliament since I need not wait as there is violation of fundamental right in daily life," he said while arguing against the intervention of the Parliament in legalising same-sex marriage.

> Advocate Menaka Guruswamy emphasised the "real world implications" of same-sex marriage. "We are not able to nominate my partner for life insurance," she said while exemplifying her argument. She added, "Most rights in India flow from either having a blood relation or being married. Same sex couples are facing denial of rights."

> Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for petitioners, said it is not just an issue of same sex couples, but that of two consenting persons. "There are persons with unique biological features who are neither man nor woman. There are also persons with an entire spectrum of genders. Their rights also need to be considered," he said.

> Kapil Sibal said serious societal consequences of any SC decision on recognising marriage between same sex couples should be taken into account. "If this is not done as a whole then let it not be done at all," he said.

"Piecemeal approach will hurt the community and their rights. What if a same sex couple separates, who gets custody of the child, who pays maintenance, SC needs to look at personal laws," he said.

What SC judges observed

Justice Kaul said the has to look at the "enforceability of the right to marry". Meanwhile, another judges hearing the case asked the court to not "step into personal law issues" right now and focus only on the question that "can the Special Marriage Act be interpreted as...a gender-neutral situation".

He, however, noted that the court can’t deny the fact that there is a legislative angle with Parliament formulating law.

Meanwhile, the CJI said even in heterosexual marriage notice for marriage, inviting objections is unconstitutional.