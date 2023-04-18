Same sex marriage in India | Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the petitioners, said the "concept of marriage has changed in the last 100 years".

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court began hearing a batch of 20 petitions seeking to legalise same-sex marriage on Tuesday. During the hearing, the Solicitor General, appearing for the Centre, maintained that it is not appropriate for the courts to decide the issue. "Only Parliament competent is suitable to deal with the socio-legal issue of same-sex marriage," the SG said.

The SG even sought time to "see if the government should participate in this hearing". He was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying: "States have to be made party in this case.... we all have partial views and none of us has the view of the nation."

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal emphasised the issues of personal laws, adoptions, inheritance and maintenance.

What petitioners argued

> Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi said: "We are persons of the same sex and we have the same rights as the heterosexual groups of the society. This has been held so and we need not reinvent the wheel and only stumbling block was Section 377 and our actions were subject to criminality and now it is gone...if our rights are identical and then we should enjoy full array of rights as under Articles 14, 15 and 21.

> Rohtagi sought a declaration that "we have a right to get married" and said the right must be "recognised by the state as under the Special Marriage Act".

"We cherish and desire the same institution as marriage as it is respected in society. Now, under the Domestic Violence Act, even live-in relationships are allowed...we seek a declaration that we have a right to get married...that right will be recognised by the state as under the Special Marriage Act and the marriage will be recognised by the state after the declaration of this court...because even now we are stigmatised and even if we are holding hands and walk...even after 377 judgment," he said.

On this, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud questioned the next course of action. "Assuming you want a declaration that queer people have a right to marry then what is next...do you want the Special Marriage Act as it is inherent in it..."He added that if declaration is indeed need, "then we have to find a legislative void that an action has not taken place...or look for modalities to implement the declaration in existing laws ".

Rohtagi said the "concept of marriage has changed in the last 100 years".

> "Law can't remain static, law needs to evolve, needs to adapt," Mukul Rohatgi said. Emphasising the discrimination and "stigma" faced by LGBTQ+ community, he said: "Call them queer, call them gay...people look at them differently and that is a violation of Article 21...a violation of Right to Life with dignity and also a violation of Article 15..."

He said once the court and state recognise the rights (as under fundamental right under Article 14, 15 and 21), then the stigma goes away. "There is no need for Parliament since I need not wait as there is violation of fundamental right in daily life," he said while arguing against the intervention of the Parliament in legalising same-sex marriage.

Justice Kaul said the has to look at the "enforceability of the right to marry". Meanwhile, another judges hearing the case asked the court to not "step into personal law issues" right now and focus only the question that "can the Special Marriage Act be interpreted...a gender neutral situation".