Same-sex marriage: Centre agrees to form a multi-ministry Committee

The Centre proposed forming a multi-ministry Committee under Cabinet Secretary to address concerns of the LGBTQ+ community. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the government is looking to address the issue with a high-powered committee.

The government said the committee would "have representation from across ministries and it will be headed "by no less than the Cabinet Secretary". The SG welcomed suggestions from the petitioners in this case. "A committee headed by cabinet secretary will be formed and suggestions given by the petitioners will be addressed," he said.

Responding to this, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, "The petitioners can submit suggestions between today and the next hearing..."

The CJI's comments came as the Supreme Court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India. The bench was led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, PS Narasimha and Hima Kohli.

Meanwhile, the petitioners in the case expressed concerns about how the Committee will only consider administrative changes. However, the Supreme Court pushed them to participate before the government Committee.

The Supreme Court observed that petitioners should welcome incremental steps such as recognition of rights flowing from co-habitation. "Petitioners arguments is not as simple as it seems. It involves interlinkages with various laws. The progress can be achieved through Incremental steps," the court said.

'Cohabitation of same sex couples'

The Supreme Court bench said the Centre is "looking to sort of practical issues for LGBTQ community, without allowing status of marriage". It said the government "taking one step forward will be to recognise the cohabitation of same sex couples which will be a big step".

The bench added, "Whether we go so far as to recognise right to marry, there must be a wider acceptable of right to cohabit, and rights that flow." The court said it doesn't want a situation where the petitioners are left with nothing in hand "if we go against allowing right to marry".

The court observed that "cohabitation has practical implications in case of bank accounts, insurance policies" and that the committee can look to resolve the issue.