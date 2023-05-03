Same-sex marriage: Centre agrees to form a multi-ministry Committee

Responding to this, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, "The petitioners can submit suggestions between today and the next hearing..."

The Centre proposed forming a multi-ministry Committee under Cabinet Secretary to address concerns of the LGBTQ+ community. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the government is looking to address the issue with a high-powered committee.

The government said the committee would "have representation from across ministries and it will be headed "by no less than the Cabinet Secretary". The SG welcomed suggestions from the petitioners in this case. "A committee headed by cabinet secretary will be formed and suggestions given by the petitioners will be addressed," he said.

Responding to this, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, "The petitioners can submit suggestions between today and the next hearing..."