Supreme Court's Right To Information portal goes online

Earlier this month, CJI DY Chandrachud had mentioned that the portal was "practically ready" for launch during the hearing of a plea seeking a mechanism to file RTI applications online.

RTI portal for the Supreme Court of India has been operationalised on Thursday after CJI DY Chandrachud made the announcement. This portal will help people in filing RTI applications to access information about the country's apex court and will streamline responses of the country's topmost court under the Right to Information Act. Earlier, RTI applications were filed physically through post only.

“Before we start with the mentioning (of cases), I wanted to say that the RTI portal is ready. It will start working in 15 minutes. In case, there are some problems, please bear with us. If there is some problem, get back to me...I will be more than happy to look into it,” CJI Chandrachud said on Thursday before beginning to hear regular cases at 10:30 AM.

Rs 10 per application is set as the prescribed fee for the RTI application that can be paid through internet banking, UPI, credit or debit cards. The portal is open for use only for Indian citizens. The portal can be accessed here.

CJI Chandrachud urged the lawyers to check for the technical glitches and come out with suggestions for the improvement of the portal. The test version of the online site was examined earlier in the presence of the senior judges.

The Chief Justice on November 11 had said that the portal was "practically ready" for launch. The bench headed by the CJI was hearing a plea filed by law students seeking a mechanism to file RTI applications online.

This comes after multiple Public Interest Litigation (PILs) have been filed in the past seeking an online RTI portal for the court.

-With inputs from PTI