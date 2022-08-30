Supreme Court sets time limit for cases on reservation for Economically Weaker Sections

By Ashmit Kumar

Mini The Supreme Court said it will first hear the case regarding reservation for Economically Weaker Sections. It also ordered the final hearing in two of the four cases before it will start on September 13.

While hearing a case related to reservation based on economic benchmarks, Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit said the Supreme Court had limited time available, and it hopes to conclude the arguments by the first week of October.

CJI UU Lalit has a term of 74 days as the CJI and is due to retire on November 8. He assumed the office of CJI on August 29.

The court said it would first hear pleas challenging the Centre's move to introduce a 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) . The next hearing in the next will take place on September 6.

The Supreme Court was hearing the case of State of AP v. B Archana Reddy to address the question: "Whether Muslims, as a community, can be declared socially and educationally backward for the purpose of Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution".

According to reports, a bench of CJI UU Lalit and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and JB Pardiwala said the cases would have to be heard three days a week, and the entire hearing needs to be completed within a week.

It also appointed four lawyers — Shadan Farasat, Mahfooz Ahsan, Kanu Agrawal and Nachiketa Joshi — to serve as nodal counsel in the four matters.

"One matter should be over in one week, three working days. If it's not so, then matters cannot be listed. All the matters have to wrap up before the first week of October. We don't race against time. We are in the hands of counsels," Bar and Bench quoted the CJI as saying.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the EWS matter might take some time. However, the CJI said, "The two cases will be listed on Tuesday for directions, and the final hearing shall begin from September 13, 2022. The nodal officers should also submit the compilation to the counsels."

Among the two cases, one is State of AP v. B Archana Reddy. The other case is Janhit Abhiyan v. Union of India.

"Considering the nature of matters, it is directed that item 504, Janhit Abhiyan vs Union of India - Pleas challenging the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act, 2019, which provides for the grant of 10 percent quota to EWS in jobs and admissions in the general category - will be taken first," the court was quoted as saying.