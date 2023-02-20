Supreme Court on uniform minimum age for marriage: The petitioner argued that the difference in marriage age violated the principles of gender equality, gender justice, and dignity of women.

Supreme Court rejected a plea seeking a uniform minimum age for marriage for both men and women, stating that the matter is reserved for Parliament and the courts cannot enact laws. The bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, stated that the Supreme Court cannot issue a mandamus for Parliament to legislate.

The petition was filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, seeking equality in the legal age of marriage for men and women in India. Currently, men are permitted to get married at the age of 21, while the marriageable age for women is 18 years.

What the petition says?

"The Petitioner seeks that women's age of marriage should be increased to 21 to be par with men. Striking down of the provision will result in there being no age for marriage for women. Hence petitioner seeks a legislative amendment. This court cannot issue a mandamus for parliament to legislate. We decline this petition, leaving it open to petitioner to seek appropriate directions," the bench was quoted by PTI as saying.

The petitioner argued that the difference in marriage age violated the principles of gender equality, gender justice, and dignity of women. The plea contended that the distinction is based on patriarchal stereotypes and has no scientific backing, perpetrating de jure and de facto inequality against women and going against global trends.

"The younger spouse is, therefore, expected to respect and be servile to her elder partner, which aggravates the pre-existing gender-based hierarchy in the marital relationship," the petition stated.

What Supreme Court said

While declining the plea, the Supreme Court noted that the Parliament is also a custodian of the Constitution, and it must defer to them. The court emphasized that they cannot enact laws and should not perceive themselves as the exclusive custodian of the Constitution.

The decision has drawn criticism from women's rights activists who argue that the minimum age of marriage should be uniform for both men and women to ensure gender equality. However, it remains to be seen if Parliament will take up the issue and pass a legislative amendment to address the concerns raised in the petition.