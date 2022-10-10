'Not our job', says Supreme Court refusing to hear PIL on declaring cow as national animal

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Supreme Court asked the petitioner, "Why do you file such petitions where we are compelled to impose costs? Which fundamental right is affected? Law to be thrown to the winds because you come to court?"

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a PIL seeking a declaration of the cow as the national animal.

The apex court reprimanded the petitioner and said, "Not our job to declare national animal."

The court asked the petitioner, "Why do you file such petitions where we are compelled to impose costs? Which fundamental right is affected? Law to be thrown to the winds because you come to court?"