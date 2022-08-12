    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Supreme Court postpones demolition of Supertech Towers in Noida to August 28

    By CNBCTV18.com

    Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers in Noida Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition in pursuance of a Supreme Court order in August 2021 which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norms.

    The Supreme Court on Friday postponed the demolition of Supertech Towers in Noida to August 28.
    The apex court gave nod to deploy necessary explosives for the demolition of nearly 100-metre-tall illegal towers. The twin towers in Sector 93A were scheduled to be razed by a controlled implosion at 2.30 pm on August 21.
    Over 3,500 kg of explosives will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers, according to officials.
    Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers in Noida Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition in pursuance of a Supreme Court order in August 2021 which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norms.
    With inputs from PTI
