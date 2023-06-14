Supreme Court rejects plea to prevent controversial mahapanchayat in Purola; Petitioner moves Uttarakhand HC

The Supreme Court of India has refused to intervene in a plea seeking to stop a "maha panchayat" organised by Hindu groups in Purola, Uttarakhand, amidst growing communal tensions. The plea also called for the registration of an FIR against hate speeches targeting a specific community. Communal tensions have been on the rise in Purola and other towns in Uttarkashi district following an alleged abduction incident, leading to concerns about potential violence and social unrest.

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea aimed at preventing a "maha panchayat" organised by Hindu outfits in Purola, Uttarakhand. Following the apex court's refusal, the petitioner has now moved the Uttarakhand High Court.

The plea also sought the registration of an FIR against hate speeches from pro-Hindutva supporters allegedly targeting a specific community. It comes against the backdrop of escalating communal tensions in the state.

Scheduled to take place on June 15, the maha panchayat (a large gathering) has been organised by Hindu outfits in response to what they call a "love jihad" incident on May 26.

According to reports, two men, one of whom is Muslim, allegedly attempted to abduct and elope with a Hindu girl in Purola. The girl has been rescued and the accused have been sent to judicial custody, per a News18 report.

Following the incident, unidentified individuals posted posters in the town, demanding that the Muslims leave Purola before the maha panchayat or face consequences.

The vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah directed advocate Sharukh Alam, who filed the plea, to seek legal remedies available through the high court or other relevant authorities.

The bench emphasised that the state government is responsible for maintaining law and order and suggested approaching the high court for a resolution.

"We are not short-circuiting the legal process. There is a high court and district administration; you can approach them. Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government. Why do you think no action will be taken if the matter is brought to its notice? You should have faith in the high court," the bench said.

Alam informed the court that posters and letters had been circulated, urging members of a particular community to leave Uttarkashi . Despite a continuing mandate (judicial order) requiring the police to register an FIR suo motu in cases involving hate speeches, no action has been taken thus far.

She further contended that the material presented in the plea indicates a need for registering an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA, urging the bench to consider the evidence provided.

"The material suggests that an FIR needs to be registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A 'mahapanchayat' is scheduled to be held on June 15, and they have given an ultimatum to the district administration to remove members of a particular community by that date," Alam said.

Communal tensions have been steadily escalating in Purola and other towns in Uttarkashi district since the alleged abduction incident. The rise in tension has led to a sense of insecurity among various communities, with fears of violence and potential social unrest.

According to a News18 report, 42 shops belonging to Muslims have been closed in Purola since the May 26 incident. The Muslim Seva Santhan (MSS) has also called for a counter mahapanchayat in Dehradun on June 18 to call the state government's attention to the "mass exodus" of minorities from the hill town.

With agency inputs.