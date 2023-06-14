Supreme Court rejects plea to prevent controversial mahapanchayat in Purola, Uttarakhand

The Supreme Court of India has refused to intervene in a plea seeking to stop a "maha panchayat" organised by Hindu groups in Purola, Uttarakhand, amidst growing communal tensions. The plea also called for the registration of an FIR against hate speeches targeting a specific community. Communal tensions have been on the rise in Purola and other towns in Uttarkashi district following an alleged abduction incident, leading to concerns about potential violence and social unrest.

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea aimed at preventing a "maha panchayat" organised by Hindu outfits in Purola, Uttarakhand. The court's decision comes against the backdrop of escalating communal tensions in the state.

The plea also sought the registration of an FIR against hate speeches from pro-Hindutva supporters allegedly targeting a specific community.

Scheduled to take place on June 15, the maha panchayat (a large gathering) has been organised by Hindu outfits in response to what they call a "love jihad" incident on May 26.