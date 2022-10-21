Petitioner in SC seeks removal of Droupadi Murmu and his appointment as president

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The petitioner claimed that he was not allowed to contest the Presidential poll. He said that he will work for the betterment of the world.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea by environmentalist seeking the removal of Droupadi Murmu as the President. The petitioner instead sought his appointment as the President.

The apex court fumed at the petitioner and termed the plea as frivolous and a waste of the court's time. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli called the plea scurrilous and an abuse of the process of the court. "What kind of scurrilous petitions are these? How is this (filed under) Article 32," the bench asked, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

"Please hear me for two minutes. A recent example of Sri Lanka where citizens entered President's home, what is happening in Russia, I will work for whole world where things are messy. President's role needs to be redefined," he said as quoted by Bar and Bench.