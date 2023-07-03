Supreme Court opens with IT-enabled, green facilities in courtrooms

The first three courtrooms of the Supreme Court will now have IT-enabled facilities like video conferencing interface, free WiFi, an LED wall, and more.

The Supreme Court of India opened with a digital makeover on July 3. The IT-enabled courtrooms with feature-advanced facilities digitise overall functioning. The digitised courtrooms will also be energy efficient.

“As the SC reopens on Monday after the summer vacation, courtrooms 1 to 3 will see futuristic features to bring a technologically advanced environment to the courtrooms. The upgrades, all energy-efficient green initiatives, have been incorporated to implement CJI D Y Chandrachud’s dynamic vision for optimising the use of technology in judiciary and justice delivery systems,” a senior Supreme Court official told the Times of India.

This is the third digitisation project o f the apex court taken up in the year 2023.

Here’s a look at the top technological additions to the Supreme Court

The first of the updates for the digitisation of the three SC courtrooms is the state-of-the-art digital video conferencing (VC) system for communication and collaboration.

The system will facilitate seamless remote participation through virtual meetings, and enhance accessibility and connectivity of courtroom proceedings.

Cable cubbies equipped with USB, HDMI ports, LAN connections, C&A ports for charging devices, and power sockets have been introduced into the courtrooms for better multimedia connectivity.

“A futuristic LED video wall has also been installed in the courtrooms,” the SC official was quoted as saying in the TOI report.

The Supreme Cour t also notified on Sunday that a Wi-Fi facility for advocates, litigants, journalists and others will be launched on Monday.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud lauded the Union Government’s move as he had been advocating for the optimisation of technology use in the Supreme Court to speed up justice delivery.

Based on the National Policy and Action Plan to implement information and communication technology (ICT) in India's judiciary, the e-Courts Mission Mode Project was conceptualised by the e-Committee of the Supreme Court and done under the supervision of CJI Chandrachud.