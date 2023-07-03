Supreme Court opens with IT-enabled, green facilities in courtrooms

The first three courtrooms of the Supreme Court will now have IT-enabled facilities like video conferencing interface, free WiFi, an LED wall, and more.

The Supreme Court of India opened with a digital makeover on July 3. The IT-enabled courtrooms with feature-advanced facilities digitise overall functioning. The digitised courtrooms will also be energy efficient.

“As the SC reopens on Monday after the summer vacation, courtrooms 1 to 3 will see futuristic features to bring a technologically advanced environment to the courtrooms. The upgrades, all energy-efficient green initiatives, have been incorporated to implement CJI D Y Chandrachud’s dynamic vision for optimising the use of technology in judiciary and justice delivery systems,” a senior Supreme Court official told the Times of India.