Supreme Court hearing on plea seeking recognition of same-sex marriage begins

The government submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court on Sunday, in which it said the state interest restricts the recognition of marriage only between heterosexual couples. It, however, clarified that same-sex relations are not unlawful.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions seeking the legal validation of same-sex marriage. The please sought right to marry a person of one’s choice should extend to LGBTQIA+ citizens as well. However, the Centre had been opposing the legalisation of same-sex marriage, saying it would cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values.

The government submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court on Sunday, in which it said the state interest restricts the recognition of marriage only between heterosexual couples. It, however, clarified that same-sex relations are not unlawful.

"The state does not recognise these other forms of marriages or unions, but the same is not unlawful," the government said.

The Centre also refuted arguments on fundamental rights violations. It submitted that "there can be no fundamental right for recognition of a particular form of social relationship".

In November last year, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre and Attorney General R Venkataramani seeking their responses on same-sex marriage. The court agreed to hear a plea seeking recognition of the right of same-sex couples to marry.

Notably, the Supreme Court's judgment on Section 377 only decriminalises consensual sex but does not extend to recognition of same-sex union or marriage. The Centre, therefore, said "decriminalisation of Section 377 IPC cannot give rise to a claim to seek recognition for same-sex marriage", Live Law reported.

In 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench of the top court decriminalised a part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which had criminalised any sexual activity which was "against the order of nature". However, members of the LGBTQIA+ community have been waiting for same-sex marriages to also be legalised.