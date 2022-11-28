SC on judges' appointments: Will act if required, slams Centre for refusing to obey law

The Supreme Court noted that the Centre is "crossing the rubicons" and said it is being "soft" and "patient" for now. It added that the "double barrel" of the Attorney General and Solicitor General should convey concerns to the Centre.

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Centre for suggesting that the former should make judicial appointments on its own. Noting that such comments should not be made, the apex court observed that if required it will act to appoint.

"If today Centre refuses to obey the law, tomorrow some other section of the population can also refuse to comply with certain laws," the court observed.

The court's remarks came after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in a television interview had stated that the Supreme Court should appoint judges on its own.

The court said the Centre is frustrating the process by sitting on files. The apex court took a jibe at the Centre saying it seems to be unhappy about the court striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC).

"Once the Collegium reiterates a name, the Centre has to approve it. The Centre holding back the files, is hurting the system. There are names pending for more than one and half years. Timelines have gone completely haywire, need to be respected," the court observed.

The next date of the hearing is on December 8.