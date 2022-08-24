By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Solicitor General Tushar Mehta replied that the Centre will help in every way. "The committee can submit a report in 3 months and then it can be considered by your Lordships," he said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said a three-judge bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the case on the issue of freebies. The apex court asked why the Centre does not call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

"Why does not the Government of India form a committee to study this issue? Why does not the Centre call an all-party meeting then to deliberate this?" the Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana questioned.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta replied that the Centre will help in every way. "The committee can submit a report in three months and then it can be considered by your Lordships," he said.

The Centre refused to take the lead, and instead batted for a court-appointed panel to give recommendations on freebies. Amicus Kapil Sibal renewed calls for Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) based mechanism to check for fiscal discipline. The Aam Aadmi Party voiced against the court-appointed panel and said voters are not as gullible as assumed by the Centre.

Also read | Supreme Court says distinction needed between freebie and welfare, mulls formation of commission

The CJI pointed out that the biggest problem is who will head the committee and it's a huge canvas. "Who is in opposition today can come into power tomorrow and so they will come and have to manage this. So things like freebies etc which can destroy the economy have to be looked at and I just cannot pass a mandamus. Thus there needs to be a debate."

All political parties including BJP are in favour of freebies and due to this a judicial attempt has been made to deal with it, the top court said on Tuesday while deliberating with a PIL opposing promises of such handouts by the parties during polls.

"Some said, we have no right to entertain. No right to look into the issues...See, if tomorrow, somebody comes to us and says that we are not the beneficiaries of the scheme... Can we say no? We cannot deal with this. See, we have to balance it. We are not against any policy of the government. We are not against any schemes...," the bench had said.