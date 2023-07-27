SC on ED chief's tenure extension: Are there no other competent people in the department?

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Centre on repeated plea for the extension of tenure of Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mihra. The apex court asked, "Are there no other competent people in the department?"

The top court had held as "illegal" the repeated extensions granted to Mishra. The Centre had on Wednesday moved the apex court seeking his continuance till October 15, saying his absence during the ongoing FATF review will adversely impact India's national interests.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan is representing NGO 'Common Cause' which has challenged extensions granted to Mishra.

The court had on July 11 held as "illegal" two successive extensions of one year each granted to Mishra and said the Centre's orders were in "breach" of its mandamus in the 2021 verdict that the IRS officer should not be given further term. It had also curtailed Mishra's extended tenure to July 31 from November.

