SC fumes at Centre over delay in judges' appointment, says keeping names on hold 'unacceptable'

The Supreme Court observed that the pendency of recommendations led to many senior lawyers withdraw their consent to become judges.
The Supreme Court hit out at the Centre on Friday over delay in the appointment of judges. The court said keeping names on hold is "unacceptable". It said that it will not launch contempt proceedings, but issued a notice to the Union law secretary seeking an explanation on the same.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology
IST3 Min(s) Read
Massive fertiliser subsidy a fiscal challenge but hope floats
IST3 Min(s) Read
"Our orders have been breached on many occasions. (We) don't intend to issue a contempt notice. Total of 11 names approved by the collegium are still pending before Centre. One of the names was approved by the collegium in September 2021," the Supreme Court said in its order.
Hitting out at the Centre, it said, "The Centre is neither approving the names nor communicating reasons for withholding approval...Keeping names on hold is unacceptable. The government is yet to communicate its stand and (inform about) reservations if any."
The court observed that the pendency of recommendations led to many senior lawyers withdraw their consent to become judges. "There have been occasions where despite collegium reiterating names, the Centre has not approved, leading to jurists withdrawing their candidature," it said.
The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Chandrachud have six judges instead of five till May 15, 2023. The CJI and Justices SK Kaul, SA Nazeer, KM Joseph, MR Shah and Sanjiv Khanna form the collegium. The sixth member of the Collegium, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, is slated to succeed Justice Chandrachud as the CJI in 2024.
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!