Delhi liquor policy scam: No interim bail for Manish Sisodia as SC gives ED more time to reply

The Supreme Court has adjourned former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's bail application till September 4, who is facing money laundering and corruption charges related to a now-scrapped liquor policy in Delhi.

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned a hearing on the bail plea of Manish Sisodia until September 4. The court has also granted more time to the Enforcement Directorate to file a reply on Sisodia's bail plea.

The hearing was in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister's role in the liquor policy scam case where he has been accused of money laundering and corruption.

Sisodia has been under custody since February 2023 and is currently under investigation by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

According to LiveLaw, a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti heard Sisodia's pleas challenging the Delhi High Court's denial of bail in both the CBI and ED cases. The apex court had issued a notice in response to his petitions on July 14.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Doctor Abhishek Manu Singhvi requested interim bail on humanitarian grounds, citing Sisodia's ailing wife. However, Justice Khanna noted that the CBI had mentioned in the counter affidavit that the wife had been suffering from the illness for the past 20 years.

Singhvi explained that she is battling a degenerative disease, and with their only son abroad, there is no one else in the family to take care of her. She has difficulty walking and vision problems.

The bench, while empathising with the situation, decided to defer the interim bail plea and will consider it alongside the regular bail application on September 4. Furthermore, the court asked the CBI to provide a clear-cut picture of how the money trail is established in the case.

The controversy originated from the excise policy framed by the Government of the National Capital of Delhi in 2021, aimed at boosting revenue and reforming the liquor trade. However, it was later withdrawn due to allegations of irregularities and corruption.

The investigations into the matter led to the arrest of Manish Sisodia, who was accused of recommending and taking decisions without the approval of competent authorities to favour certain private entities in the liquor trade.