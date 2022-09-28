Supreme Court live streaming — You may face punishment for commercial use of video clips, says senior lawyer

By Akriti Anand

The Supreme Court has started live-streaming the proceedings of Constitutional bench matters in a bid to enhance transparency in its functioning. For a common man, there are no ground rules so far for watching the live-streaming. However, one may ask if it's punishable to screen-record or republish some snippets of the live streaming.

Clarifying the same, lawyers said that the live streaming of the Supreme Court proceedings is solely for the "purpose of consumption", and its usage for commercial purposes is prohibited. One must only watch and not alter the video clippings.

Speaking with CNBC-TV18.com, Pradeep Rai, Vice President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and senior advocate, said that while there are no guidelines for citizens as of now, "it's communicated to us (during meetings) that it should not be used commercially." He said the rules for live-streaming in the Supreme Court are similar to that issued by UK's Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Nipun Saxena, a Supreme Court lawyer, argued that there should be no problem in taking "snippets and pictures after the court proceeding is over". He said, "...in a pending case, using selective clippings can also do more harm than good."

'Can't alter': Why clippings can't be used for commercial purposes?

It's worth noting here that the Supreme Court live-streaming was given the go-ahead to ensure that the judicial process is transparent. Keeping this in view, the lawyers fear that taking a 10-second clip out of a two-hour long proceedings "will defeat the purpose".

"The purpose is that you can't alter it. It has to be seen in totality," Rai said.

Meanwhile, Saxena explained that "...in a pending case, using selective clippings can do more harm than good". He emphasised the importance of the "context" behind every snippet and statement of judges. "...Taking it out of context and then presenting it is problematic," he said.

Are there any punishments for sharing SC live-streamed clips?

Yes. Rai said that on violating the rules, one has to apologise for the first mistake and then he/she will be let off. Meanwhile, Saxena noted that an action might be taken against the violator under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971

Section 7 (sub-section B) of the Act says: Publication of information relating to proceedings in chambers or camera is not contempt except in certain cases "where the court, on the grounds of public policy or in the exercise of any power vested in it, expressly prohibits the publication of all information relating to the proceeding or of information of the description which is published."

What happens if any controversy happens during SC proceedings?

Lawyers said that as of now, only constitutional bench matters are being live-streamed, so there's not much risk. A constitution bench hears issues related to the Constitution. Here, judges discuss whether sections or an Act are applicable under certain circumstances. These matters "just deal with the question of law," Rai said.

Soon, the Supreme Court will launch its own portal for the live-streaming purpose. The Supreme Court is also planning to live-stream "regular matters" as well, Rai said.

The live stream is currently being run through the webcast of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), also available on YouTube. The proceedings can be watched at the Supreme Court's platform webcast.gov.in