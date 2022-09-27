Supreme Court begins live-streaming constitution bench proceedings | Latest updates

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini In a unanimous decision taken at a recent full court meeting headed by the CJI, the apex court decided to live-stream proceedings of all constitution bench hearings from September 27, four years after the path-breaking announcement by Justice Misra in 2018.

The Supreme Court is all set to live-stream its constitution bench proceedings from Tuesday. The hearing of pleas challenging reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and the row over control of services between the Centre and the Delhi government will be the first regular webcast. Exactly four years ago, on September 27, 2018, the then Chief Justice of India CJI Dipak Misra, heading a bench had delivered the landmark judgement on a live telecast or webcast of important proceedings in matters of constitutional importance, saying sunlight is the best disinfectant. The proceedings can be accessed at webcast.gov.in/scindia/, said an official. A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said the top court will soon have its own platform to live-stream its proceedings instead of having to use YouTube.

"These are the initial stages. We will certainly have our own platforms...We will take care of that (copyright issue)," the CJI said.

Here are the latest updates from the Supreme Court:

# The Constitution Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the Maharashtra political crisis matter between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray. The Bench will first hear whether EC can continue hearing proceedings to decide who would control party symbol, party name and identity.

# Constitution Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud begins hearing the legal issue concerning scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and Delhi government over control of services in the national capital.

The court posts the matter for hearing on November 9.

# People will be able to access the proceedings on their cell phones, laptops, and computers without any hassle.

# On August 26, for the first time since its inception, the Supreme Court live-streamed proceedings of a bench headed by then Chief Justice (since retired) NV Ramana through a webcast portal. It was a ceremonial proceeding as Justice Ramana was to demit office that day.

# Important cases posted for today: Five-judge SC constitution bench to hear a batch of pleas challenging 103rd Constitutional amendment providing 10 percent quota in jobs and admissions to EWS category persons.

Five-judge SC constitution bench to hear plea pertaining to row over control of services in the national capital administration between Centre and the Delhi government

Plea of BJP leader Hardik Patel in criminal cases

Plea related to the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey forest for the construction of a Metro car shed

Plea of activist Gautam Navlakha in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case.

Plea relating to 'problems and miseries of migrant labourers' due to lockdowns and other curbs imposed during COVID-19 pandemic

Plea of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in a corruption case