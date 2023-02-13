Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir

The petitioners of this plea argued that the delimitation exercise violated the Constitution and that boundaries should not be altered nor should extended areas be included.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea challenging the government's decision to form a delimitation commission in Jammu and Kashmir.

Delimitation refers to the process of redrawing the boundaries of constituencies for elections to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir's legislative assembly and the Lok Sabha.

A bench of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka delivered the verdict on a plea filed by two Kashmir residents and noted that the government was legally allowed to and valid in forming such a commission.

The court also added that their judgement will not have a bearing on the petitions challenging the revocation of Article 370 . There are still pending pleas in front of the Supreme Court that are challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre in their decision to revoke the special status of J&K.

The petitioners of this plea argued that the delimitation exercise violated the Constitution and that boundaries should not be altered nor should extended areas be included. It also sought to declare the increase in the number of seats in Jammu and Kashmir from 107 to 114 (including 24 seats in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) as unconstitutional.

The last delimitation commission was established in 2002, and the petitioners argued that the guidelines stated that the total number of seats in the legislative assemblies should remain unchanged until the first census after 2026.

The plea also sought to declare the March 6, 2020, notification forming the delimitation commission as unconstitutional and challenged the omission of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland from the delimitation process, claiming it violated the equality principle outlined in Article 14 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the formation of a delimitation commission on December 1, 2022. During the hearing, the Centre had argued that the commission, which was established to redraw the boundaries of legislative assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir , had the power to do so.

Reactions to the Supreme Court's decision

Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday criticized the Supreme Court's decision. Mufti called the verdict "immaterial" and expressed her frustration with court's dismissal of this matter while other pleas were still waiting for consideration.

In a statement to reporters in Bijbehara, Mufti said, "We have rejected the delimitation commission from the outset. It does not matter to us what the verdict is." She went on to question the court's decision to give a verdict on this matter when challenges to the Reorganization Act and the abrogation of Article 370 are still pending.

Mufti also accused the delimitation process of being a tactic to rig the elections, converting the majority into a minority in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She stated that her party had not participated in any discussions regarding the delimitation commission.

Her thoughts were echoed by CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami who said the Supreme Court's dismissal of the plea has added to the long list of disappointments for the people of the Union Territory.

He also went on to say that carrying out the delimitation process under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act is unacceptable, calling it "just delimitation in name." Tarigami stated that this process has virtually disrupted the unity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.