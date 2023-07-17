Supreme Court issues new guidelines for designation of senior advocates, check details

The age limit can be relaxed by the Committee for Designation of Senior Advocates or if the name has been recommended by the Chief Justice of India or a Supreme Court judge.

The Supreme Court has issued new guidelines on designating lawyers as ‘Senior Advocates’ in the apex court. The new eligibility criteria and rules titled ‘Guidelines for Designation of Senior Advocates by the Supreme Court of India, 2023’, will replace the earlier guidelines issued in 2018.

The new guidelines were issued by the court following the judgment in the Indira Jaising Vs Supreme Court case, which modified the criteria, as per a Live Law report.

The candidates need to be at least ten years' standing as an Advocate or ten years' combined standing as an Advocate and as a District and Sessions Judge or as a Judicial Member of any Tribunal in India to be designated as Senior Advocates at the Supreme Court , as per the new guidelines.

They must practice mainly in the Supreme Court but advocates with domain expertise of practising before specialised Tribunals may be given concession.

The age limit for applying for the designation of Senior Advocate is now 45 years unless the age limit is relaxed. The age limit can be relaxed by the Committee for Designation of Senior Advocates or if the name has been recommended by the Chief Justice of India or a Supreme Court judge.

Criteria

The new guidelines have a revised point system for evaluating candidates.

The new criteria include the number of years of practice and the body of work.

Number of years of practice: Applicants will get a maximum of 20 points, 10 points for 10 years of practice and 1 point each for every additional year of practice

Judgements reported and unreported; pro bono work; domain expertise (such as constitutional: 50 points

Publication of academic articles, experience of teaching assignments in the field of law, guest lectures delivered in law schools and professional institutions connected with law: 5 points

Test of personality and suitability based on the interview: 25 points

Selection

The selection for the designation of Senior Advocates will be done by the Committee for Designation of Senior Advocates. The Committee is headed by CJI as the Chairperson.

The applications will be invited once a year and the committee will meet twice a year. It will also have a permanent secretariat, whose members will be selected by the CJI and the committee.