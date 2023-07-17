Supreme Court issues new guidelines for designation of senior advocates, check details

The age limit can be relaxed by the Committee for Designation of Senior Advocates or if the name has been recommended by the Chief Justice of India or a Supreme Court judge.
The Supreme Court has issued new guidelines on designating lawyers as ‘Senior Advocates’ in the apex court. The new eligibility criteria and rules titled ‘Guidelines for Designation of Senior Advocates by the Supreme Court of India, 2023’, will replace the earlier guidelines issued in 2018.
The new guidelines were issued by the court following the judgment in the Indira Jaising Vs Supreme Court case, which modified the criteria, as per a Live Law report.
The candidates need to be at least ten years' standing as an Advocate or ten years' combined standing as an Advocate and as a District and Sessions Judge or as a Judicial Member of any Tribunal in India to be designated as Senior Advocates at the Supreme Court, as per the new guidelines.
They must practice mainly in the Supreme Court but advocates with domain expertise of practising before specialised Tribunals may be given concession.
The age limit for applying for the designation of Senior Advocate is now 45 years unless the age limit is relaxed. The age limit can be relaxed by the Committee for Designation of Senior Advocates or if the name has been recommended by the Chief Justice of India or a Supreme Court judge.
Criteria
The new guidelines have a revised point system for evaluating candidates.
The new criteria include the number of years of practice and the body of work.
Selection
The selection for the designation of Senior Advocates will be done by the Committee for Designation of Senior Advocates. The Committee is headed by CJI as the Chairperson.
The applications will be invited once a year and the committee will meet twice a year. It will also have a permanent secretariat, whose members will be selected by the CJI and the committee.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jul 17, 2023 3:45 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud
Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit
Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read
World View | PM Modi's UAE visit — here's how it renewed the focus for a new vigour in bilateral relations
Jul 16, 2023 IST6 Min Read