India opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says 'same-sex relations are not unlawful, but...'

The Supreme Court's judgment on Section 377 only decriminalises consensual sex but does not extend to recognition of union or marriage.

The central government opposed the same-sex marriage plea in the Supreme Court on Sunday, saying that the Indian family concept involves a biological man and woman. It said the state interest restricts the recognition of marriage only between heterosexual couples.

The government, however, clarified that while it recognises marriage only between a man and a woman, it does not hold other forms of unions or same-sex relations to be unlawful.

The government's affidavit in the Supreme Court read: "Intent of Legislature was limited to the recognition of a legal relationship of marriage between a man and a woman. Parliament limited legal recognition of marriage and the benefits to a heterosexual couple, courts cannot override."

"The state does not recognise these other forms of marriages or unions, but the same is not unlawful," the government said. "There can be no fundamental right for recognition of a particular form of social relationship," it added.

The Centre further contended that the registration of marriage of same-sex persons will result in "violation of existing personal as well as codified law provisions".

Notably, the Supreme Court's judgment on Section 377 only decriminalises consensual sex but does not extend to recognition of union or marriage.

"Living together as partners and having a sexual relationship by same-sex individuals is not comparable to the Indian family unit concept which involves a biological man and biological woman with children born out of such wedlock," the government was quoted by Bar and Bech as saying.

The Centre filed the affidavit before the court was filed in response to a batch of petitions seeking that the right to marry a person of one’s choice should extend to LGBTQIA+ citizens as well.