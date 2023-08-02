SC hears plea challenging abrogation of Article 370

Chief Justice Chandrachud said the court will allow the lead counsel from the petitioner's side to argue on all aspects and the rest of the counsel can add on certain aspects, so that there are no overlapping arguments.

The Supreme Court began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on Wednesday. A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, will now conduct day-to-day hearings in the matter.

As many as 20 petitions, challenging the central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019, will be considered during the hearing, Bar and Bench reported on Wednesday. The abrogation led to the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The erstwhile state was subsequently bifurcated into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - as part of the move by the Centre

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of petitioners, said he will continue his submissions till Thursday. Meanwhile, Chief Justice Chandrachud said the court will allow the lead counsel from the petitioner's side to argue on all aspects and the rest of the counsel can add on certain aspects, so that there are no overlapping arguments.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, had earlier said the hearing in the matter will be held on a day-to-day basis except on Mondays and Fridays , which are days for hearing miscellaneous matters in the apex court. Only fresh petitions are taken up on these days for admission hearings and regular matters are not heard, news agency PTI reported.

The Supreme Court had earlier said the Centre's affidavit concerning the conditions prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir after the August 5, 2019 notification - repealing Article 370 - will have no bearing on the constitutional issue to be adjudicated by the five-judge bench.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre stripped the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcated it into two union territories. Several petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.

