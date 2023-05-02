Supreme Court defers hearing on release of Bilkis Bano convicts to May 9

2 Min(s) Read
Earlier, the top court questioned the Gujarat government over the remission saying the gravity of the offence should have been considered. Moreover, the top court had also questioned the parole granted to them during their incarceration period.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the remission granted to the Bilkis Bano convicts to May 9. 11 people were convicted on the charges of gang rape and murder during the 2002 post-Godhra riots.
In Tuesday's hearing, the centre opposed the plea by TMC leader Mahua Moitra and former MP Subhashini Ali to challenge remission given by the Gujarat government claiming this may set the wrong precedent.
Meanwhile, the bench of Justices gujat and BV Nagarathna came hard on centre saying, "If you do not show your reasons for grant of remission, then we will draw our own conclusions."