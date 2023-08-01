Manipur violence: Supreme Court condemns delay in FIR registration

The Supreme Court of India criticised the delay in registering FIRs related to the Manipur violence incident involving a woman dragged out of a car.

In an indictment of the law and order situation in Manipur, the Supreme Court has expressed its concern over the ethnic violence in the northeastern state. Terming the investigation by the state police as "tardy" and "too lethargic," the court observed a complete breakdown of the constitutional machinery and demanded accountability from the authorities.

It's obvious police have lost control over law and order in the state, the court said, observing that the law enforcement seems "incapable" of investigation.

Speaking at the hearing, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked, "If the law and order machinery cannot protect the people, what happens to them?"

The matter is scheduled to be heard on Monday, August 7, at 2 pm, and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur has been personally summoned to be present before the court to provide answers.

A status report by the Manipur government revealed that 150 deaths, 502 injuries, 5,101 cases of arson and seven arrests have been made in connection with 11 FIRs. In the car wash incident, 37 witnesses have been examined and seven accused, including one juvenile, have been arrested.

During the hearing, the court expressed its concern over the low number of arrests, saying, " In 6000 FIRs you have made seven arrests?"

It suggested considering the constitution of a committee of former judges to supervise various aspects of the case, such as government remittance, compensation, restoration of work and the recording of statements.

The Solicitor General appearing for the Manipur government told the Supreme Court that 11 FIRs pertaining to violence against women and children can go to the CBI. Also, an affidavit in the case has been filed, he added.

The Supreme Court sought details from the state government about the details of the incident, dates of occurrence, the registration of the "zero FIR" (which was subsequently transferred to the relevant police station) and the regular FIR.

The court was particularly concerned about the delay in registering an FIR for the video incident, stating that there is a "considerable lapse in the occurrence of cases and registration of FIRs."

The Supreme Court has also sought transparency in the investigation process and asked for the number of accused named in the FIRs and the actions taken to arrest them.

It stressed that serious offences like bodily harm, destruction of property, religious places, home, murders and rapes need to be investigated swiftly to instil public confidence in the authorities.

"Because it's clear that for two months, the state police were not in charge. They may have made performative arrests but they were not in charge. Either they were incapable of doing it or uninterested," the court observed.

Upon the court's inquiry, the Solicitor General for the Manipur government said that all officers in all police stations have been directed to be sensitive to sexual violence reported by women and children.

During the hearing, the Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani, highlighted that there were deeply disturbing incidents occurring in the border areas and emphasised the need for a "calibrated approach" to tackle the situation.

With agency inputs.