Supreme Court grants bail to journalist Siddique Kappan, says every person has right of free expression

By CNBCTV18.com

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan. While the Uttar Pradesh government opposed the grant of bail to Kappan, the top court decided to release the journalist who faced charges under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The apex court observed, "Every person has a right of free expression and "toolkit" only seems to be a propagating a call for justice for the victim. Will the state criminally charge propagating of these ideas?"

The court also noted that Kappan has been in jail for over two years. It questioned the police's claims on alleged toolkit recovered. "What according to the police was dangerous in the toolkit?" the court asked.

The court directed for Kappan to be shifted to Delhi for six weeks and can return to Kerala thereafter.

Kappan was arrested in October 2020 on way to Hathras where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped. The Uttar Pradesh government had told the court that he has deep links with the PFI and is part of a larger conspiracy to "incite religious discord and spread terror". The woman was cremated in the middle of the night in her village. Her family members had claimed the cremation took place without their consent and that they were not allowed to bring home the body one last time.

With inputs from PTI