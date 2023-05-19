Supreme Court achieves full strength after two new judges take oath

With the appointment of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Senior Advocate KV Viswanathan as judges, the Supreme Court achieved its full strength of 34.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Senior Advocate KV Viswanathan took oath as Supreme Court judges on Friday. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

With the appointment of these two new judges, the Supreme Court achieved its full strength of 34. Justice MR Shah and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari had resigned from the office, bringing the strength of the top court to 32 judges, a PTI report said.

The Supreme Court Collegium had then recommended the appointment of Justice Mishra and Senior Advocate KV Viswanathan by way of a resolution on May 16. The government notified their appointments on Thursday.