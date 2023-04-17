Aarey forest case | SC fines Mumbai Metro for seeking to cut more trees than authorised

Aarey forest tree felling matter | The Supreme Court held that Mumbai Metro must be penalised but public project can't be brought to a halt.

The Supreme Court imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) for seeking to cut more trees in violation of a Supreme court order. During the hearing on Monday, the Supreme Court pulled up the MMRC and for attempting to "overreach" one of its orders, amounting to contempt.

The court held that Mumbai Metro must be penalised but public project can't be brought to a halt. The Supreme Court also asked Mumbai Metro to comply with tree authority's decision of March 15, 2023 and fell 177 trees from the Aarey forest to develop a car shed.

Solicitor General (SG) summited that the intention was not to override court and said there should be an unconditional apology.- When asked what will be done in terms of reforestation, the SG said, "1500 will be re-planted...there was lacuna on our part.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud asked: "How can the superintendent allow the felling of tress when there was a stay by this court." He said this while mentioning that the court had allowed "to move tree authority for 84 trees felling"

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said it was improper on MMRCL part to move the tree authority for felling of any trees in excess of 84.

The court, however, permitted the company to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, saying a stay on tree felling would lead to the public project being brought to a standstill which is not desirable.

"But then you move the authority to fell 185 trees and they give the permission. Without seeking our permission? both superintendent and authority in contempt," the CJI was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.

Meanwhile, petitioners summited that the permission to trim has been used to chop trees. They claimed that Maharashtra Metro is lying through its teeth.

The Supreme Court granted the MMRCL two-weeks time to provide an amount of 10 lakh to the conservator of forests. "The conservator shall ensure that all afforestation which has been directed is completed," the bench said. "We request the director of IIT Bombay to depute a team for the purpose of verifying compliance. A report should be submitted to this court in three weeks," it added.

The Supreme Court had in 2019 taken suo motu cognisance of a letter petition addressed to the Chief Justice of India by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the felling of trees in the colony.