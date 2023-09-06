SC to hear Editor Guild's plea seeking protection from coercive action in Manipur

The Supreme Court will hear the Editors Guild of India (EGI) plea seeking quashing of the FIR registered by Manipur police against a fact-finding team of the EGI over a report on the violence in the state. The hearing will take place on Wednesday.

"We will take it up after admission (matters) are over," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told senior advocate Shyam Divan, who mentioned the matter for the Guild.

Divan said two FIRs have been lodged against the Guild members in Manipur and they are seeking protection from coercive action in these cases, news agency PTI reported.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on September 4 that a police case has been filed on the basis of a complaint against the president and three members of the Editors Guild of India. He accused the members of trying to "provoke clashes" in the state.

A second FIR was also registered against the four members of the Guild, with additional charge of defamation.

Meanwhile, in a report published on Saturday, the Guild slammed the internet ban in the state as being detrimental to media reportage. It also criticised what it termed as one-sided reporting by some media outlets and claimed there were indications that the state leadership "had turned partisan" during the conflict period.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds have been injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur in early May after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.