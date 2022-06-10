Supreme Court dismisses pleas seeking stray round of counselling for NEET-PG

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas seeking a stray round of counselling to fill 1,456 seats in the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Post Graduation (NEET-PG) 2021. A bench of Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose said that there cannot be any compromise with the quality of medical education which will affect public health.

The apex court said the decision of the government, and medical counselling committee (MCC) not to allow special stray round is in the interest of medical education, and public health. "When a conscious decision has been taken by the UOI and MCC for not conducting any special stray rounds of counselling, it cannot be considered arbitrary," the bench said.

The petitions had been filed by doctors who appeared in NEET-PG 2021-22 examination and participated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling and State Quota Counselling which was followed by All India Mop-Up and State Mop-Up Rounds and concluded on May 7 by the MCC post the All India Stray Vacancy Round.

With inputs from PTI