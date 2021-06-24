Supreme Court directs state boards to declare internal assessment results by July 31

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
The Supreme Court has told state boards to come up with an internal assessment scheme for Class 12 examinations within 10 days and declare the result by July 31.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,360.70
|99.30
|3.04
|Infosys
|1,543.75
|40.60
|2.70
|JSW Steel
|678.85
|13.35
|2.01
|HCL Tech
|990.30
|17.40
|1.79
|Tech Mahindra
|1,075.10
|18.65
|1.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,359.25
|97.15
|2.98
|Infosys
|1,543.95
|41.10
|2.73
|HCL Tech
|990.25
|17.55
|1.80
|Tech Mahindra
|1,075.00
|18.75
|1.78
|HDFC Bank
|1,510.20
|25.05
|1.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,360.70
|99.30
|Infosys
|1,543.75
|40.60
|JSW Steel
|678.85
|13.35
|HCL Tech
|990.30
|17.40
|Tech Mahindra
|1,075.10
|18.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,359.25
|97.15
|Infosys
|1,543.95
|41.10
|HCL Tech
|990.25
|17.55
|Tech Mahindra
|1,075.00
|18.75
|HDFC Bank
|1,510.20
|25.05
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2300
|-0.0400
|-0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5560
|0.1440
|0.16
|Pound-Rupee
|103.7140
|0.2220
|0.21
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6694
|0.0003
|0.04