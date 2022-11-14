SC directs authorities to adopt paperless tax litigation within three months

By Sangam Singh

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the tax authorities to adapt digital filings in all appeals and pending cases across courts in India. The apex court has allowed a deadline of three months to implement the decision.

"We are of the view that the Union Government must now take all expeditious steps to ensure that filing by the Union Government of all appeals and proceedings before the High Courts as well as the revenue tribunals including CESTAT and ITAT should take place in the e-filing mode. The High-Powered Committee shall accordingly proceed to take necessary steps to achieve the above goal so that e-filing can be made universal within a period of three months," a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala said.

Advocate Sharanya Lakshmikumaran had flagged the issue of the Goods and Services Appellate Tribunal stating that filings from the inception are in the electric mode.

"We should target that the GST Tribunal should be completely paperless", LiveLaw reported CJI Chandrachud saying to the Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh.

The bench was considering an earlier issue for reducing the delays in filing the revenue appeals by government departments.