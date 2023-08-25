Supreme Court denies Tamil Nadu's plea for Cauvery water release by Karnataka

The Supreme Court has declined to issue any directive concerning the Tamil Nadu government's request for the release of 24,000 cusecs of water from the Cauvery River per day by Karnataka to support standing crops.

Instead, the court has asked the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT), which convenes on August 28, to decide the release of water for the next fortnight.

Supreme Court says it doesn’t possess any expertise on this issue and seeks a report from the Cauvery Water Management Authority. The matter will be heard on September 1.

A panel of three judges led by Justice BR Gavai on Friday, August 25, called for a report from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) regarding the quantity of water released by Karnataka.

This action follows after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati indicated that a session of the authority is scheduled for Monday.

"We do not possess any expertise on the matter. The ASG informs that authority is meeting on Monday to decide discharge of water for next fortnight. We find that it will be appropriate that CWMA submits its report on whether the directions issued for discharge of water have been complied or not," the bench, which also includes Justices PS Narasimha and PK Mishra, remarked.

The Karnataka government has criticised Tamil Nadu's plea as "wholly misconceived," in which the latter sought a court directive to oblige Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily for the sustenance of standing crops.

In an affidavit submitted to the apex court, the Karnataka government stated that Tamil Nadu's appeal was founded on an erroneous assumption that "the current water year is a normal water year and not a distressed water year."

With agency inputs.