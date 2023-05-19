Supreme Court defers 'scientific survey' and carbon dating of Gyanvapi mosque shivling in Varanasi

Due to the need for a thorough examination of the implications arising from the Allahabad High Court order allowing carbon dating of the "shivling," the Supreme Court has decided to postpone the implementation of the specified directions until the next scheduled date.

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the “scientific survey” and carbon dating of a "shivling" said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. The court issued a notice to the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government against the Allahabad High Court's May 12 order to conduct the survey.

"Since the implications of the impugned order merit closer scrutiny, the implementation of the directions concerned in the order shall stand deferred till the next date," the bench also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and K V Vishwanathan said.

We need to tread carefully in this matter and the high court order needs closer scrutiny, the Supreme Court observed.

The Centre and Uttar Pradesh government have agreed to a plea adjourning the proposed survey for the time being. The Solicitor General told the court that the government will work with the Archaeological Survey of India to come up with an alternative method to ascertain the shivling's age.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala heard a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court's order and took note of the submissions of senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Gyanvapi mosque management committee.

The shivling was found during a video survey last year and the high court on May 12 ordered its carbon dating to determine its age.

The high court order had said no harm should be done to the structure, which the Hindu petitioners claim is a shivling. However, the mosque authorities say it is part of a fountain in the wazu khana, where ablutions are performed before namaz.