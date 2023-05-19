Supreme Court defers 'scientific survey' and carbon dating of Gyanvapi mosque shivling in Varanasi

Due to the need for a thorough examination of the implications arising from the Allahabad High Court order allowing carbon dating of the "shivling," the Supreme Court has decided to postpone the implementation of the specified directions until the next scheduled date.

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the “scientific survey” and carbon dating of a "shivling" said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. The court issued a notice to the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government against the Allahabad High Court's May 12 order to conduct the survey.

Due to the need for a thorough examination of the implications arising from the Allahabad High Court order allowing the carbon dating of the "shivling," the Supreme Court has decided to postpone the implementation of the specified directions until the next scheduled date.

"Since the implications of the impugned order merit closer scrutiny, the implementation of the directions concerned in the order shall stand deferred till the next date," the bench also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and K V Vishwanathan said.