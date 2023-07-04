Supreme Court defers oath-taking of DERC chief-designate amidst Delhi govt's plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice on the Delhi government's plea challenging the appointment of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission chief by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.
The apex court observed that since it is seized of the matter, the Delhi LG must not proceed with administering of oath. The top court has agreed to grant urgent hearing in the matter. The case will be heard next week.
The Delhi government told the court that it gives free power up to 200 units to the poor. The AAP government alleged that it's the most popular scheme in the national capital and by appointing its own chairman, the LG wants to stop the scheme.
The LG had appointed retired Allahbad high court Judge Umesh Kumar as the DERC Chairperson on June 21.
The appointment of the DERC chairman is the latest flashpoint between the Delhi government and the LG's office, following the Centre's ordinance on control of services. The AAP has challenged the ordinance in the Supreme Court.
The LG directed that either the power minister would administer the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar virtually through a video-conference or video call or the chief minister or any of his ministers would complete the formalities or the chief secretary may be asked to perform the task.
Atishi was scheduled to administer the oath of office to Justice Kumar on Monday, but she suddenly faced a "health issue", leading to the event being postponed to July 6, officials had said.
With inputs from PTI
First Published: Jul 4, 2023 12:22 PM IST
