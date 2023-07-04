Supreme Court defers oath-taking of DERC chief-designate amidst Delhi govt's plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice on the Delhi government's plea challenging the appointment of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission chief by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The apex court observed that since it is seized of the matter, the Delhi LG must not proceed with administering of oath. The top court has agreed to grant urgent hearing in the matter. The case will be heard next week.

The Delhi government told the court that it gives free power up to 200 units to the poor. The AAP government alleged that it's the most popular scheme in the national capital and by appointing its own chairman, the LG wants to stop the scheme.