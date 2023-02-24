Supreme Court defers hearing on NEET postponement to Monday

The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on the petition requesting postponement of NEET medical entrance exam to Monday, February 27.
Considering the plight of candidates who have prepared and are waiting for the exam, the SC bench asked the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to come up with solutions and posted the matter for further hearing to Monday.
The NEET exam is scheduled for March 5. Doctors' associations and aspirants are urging postponement by two to three months to close the gap between the result announcement and the counselling procedure.
The Bench said it is not passing any order either on postponement or not postponing the exam and is keeping the issue open.
The normal schedule of the NEET exam was disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this year, the government decided to go back to the pre-pandemic schedule, which didn't find favour with a section of aspirants.
