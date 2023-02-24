English
Supreme Court defers hearing on NEET postponement to Monday

Supreme Court defers hearing on NEET postponement to Monday

Supreme Court defers hearing on NEET postponement to Monday
By Pradeep John  Feb 24, 2023 6:19:50 PM IST (Published)

The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on the petition requesting postponement of NEET medical entrance exam to Monday, February 27.

