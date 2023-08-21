Supreme Court constitutes bench to hear Cauvery River water sharing dispute

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to constitute a bench to hear the Cauvery River water-sharing dispute. The news comes after the Karnataka government filed an appeal in the top court following Tamil Nadu's plea.

The Karnataka Cabinet directed the Advocate General on Saturday to lodge the state's appeal before the Supreme Court on August 21 regarding the release of Cauvery River water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

For LIVE updates on the Cauvery water dispute, check here.

Karnataka has asserted that it will supply water to Tamil Nadu while considering its own necessities, such as drinking water and crops in the Cauvery basin, due to the scarcity caused by deficient monsoon rains.

"The Advocate General was invited to today's cabinet. He has been directed to file the state's appeal before the Supreme Court on Monday," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

Briefing reporters about the cabinet decisions, Patil said, "He (AG) has been asked to file an appeal with all the detailed information based on the existing situation."

Not willing to share any details, the minister in response to a question said, "As we are filing an appeal before the Supreme Court, I don't want to indulge in any discussion, as the court should not say you have told the press and you are coming before us."

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to constitute a bench to hear the matter.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who oversees the water resources department, announced on Tuesday, in light of Tamil Nadu's plea to the Supreme Court, that Karnataka would release 10 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water from the Cauvery basin to Tamil Nadu.

However, he emphasised that the state lacked sufficient water in reservoirs to fulfil its own requirements, encompassing drinking water and agriculture, due to monsoon deficiencies.

On Friday, he said the Karnataka government has written to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) requesting it to review the order directing the state to release 10,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu on a daily basis for the next 15 days.

Responding to a question on the opposition BJP calling for a 'Mandya bandh' next week in protest against the release of water to Tamil Nadu, the ruling Congress in Karnataka has called an all-party meeting on Wednesday, August 23.

With agency inputs.