SC Collegium recommends transfer of 24 judges of high courts | Details here

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of 24 judges of different high courts. Among these 24 judges is the Gujarat High Court judge, Justice Hemant M Prachchhak, who had dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

The Collegium comprises Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

In a meeting held on August 3, the Collegium recommended transfer of nine judges of the high courts for "better administration of justice".

Transfer of nine judges

As per a collegium resolution uploaded on the Supreme Court's website, four out of the nine judges are from the Gujarat High Court, while the other four are from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. One judge is from the Allahabad High Court.

"The collegium recommended the transfer of Justice Prachchhak from the Gujarat High Court to the Patna High Court," the resolution said. On July 7, the Gujarat High Court dismissed Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

While dismissing the plea, Justice Prachchhak noted that Gandhi was already facing 10 criminal cases across India . The judge had reportedly said the order of the lower court was "just, proper and legal" in handing over a two-year jail term to Gandhi for his remarks.

Later on August 4, the Supreme Court stayed Gandhi's conviction in the same defamation case, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership.

The other three judges of the Gujarat High Court — Justices Alpesh Y Kogje, Kumari Gita Gopi and Samir J Dave — have been recommended to be transferred to the high courts of Allahabad, Madras and Rajasthan respectively, the collegium resolution said.

Meanwhile, Punjab and Haryana High Court judges — Justices Arvind Singh Sangwan, Avneesh Jhingan, Raj Mohan Singh and Arun Monga — have been recommended to be transferred to the high courts of Allahabad, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan respectively.

The collegium has also recommended the transfer of Allahabad High Court judge Justice Vivek Kumar Singh to the Madras High Court.

15 separate resolutions on transfer

A resolution published on Friday stated that the Collegium proposed the transfer of Justice Sudhir Singh of the "High Court of Judicature at Patna" to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana "for better administration of justice".

Another 14 separate resolutions were uploaded on the Supreme Court website on August 10. One of the resolutions said that on August 3, the collegium had proposed the transfer of Justice Madhuresh Prasad from the Patna High Court to the Calcutta High Court.

"Dated August 8, 2023, Justice Madhuresh Prasad has conveyed his consent to the proposal for his transfer to the High Court at Calcutta. He has, however, requested that while taking a final decision in the matter the collegium may take into consideration the fact that the Board examination of his younger son is due in February 2024," the resolution said.

"We have considered the request made by Justice Madhuresh Prasad. The collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him. The collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated August 3, 2023, to transfer him to the High Court at Calcutta," it said.

Another resolution said that on August 3, the collegium had proposed the transfer of Justice C Sumalatha of the High Court for the State of Telangana to the Gujarat High Court.

The Collegium recommended the transfer of Justice Narendar G of the Karnataka High Court to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Telangana High Court judges — Justices Munnuri Laxman, M Sudheer Kumar and G Anupama Chakravarthy — are recommended to be transferred to the high courts of Rajasthan, Madras and Patna respectively.

Similarly, the court has recommended the transfer of Calcutta High Court judges — Justices Bibek Chaudhuri, Lapita Banerji and Shekhar B Saraf — to the high courts of Patna, Punjab and Haryana and Allahabad respectively.

The collegium has also recommended the transfer of Andhra Pradesh High Court judges — Justices Duppala Venkata Ramana and C Manavendranath Roy — to the high courts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat respectively.

It has recommended the transfer of three judges of the Allahabad High Court — Justices Rajendra Kumar-IV, S P Kesarwani and Prakash Padia — to the high courts of Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta and Jharkhand respectively.